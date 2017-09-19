Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Melinda Gates: #1 thing Trump could do is 'fund things for women'

Melinda Gates tells CNN's Poppy Harlow she's spending a lot more time in Washington these days talking to the Trump administration and Congress.

