Why North Korean sanctions have failed
by Jon Sarlin
@CNNMoney
For years, sanctions imposed by the United States and the UN have failed to stop North Korea's rapidly expanding nuclear program. Why have sanctions on North Korea failed so spectacularly? What sanctions could work?
