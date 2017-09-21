Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest's Profitable Moment

Economic growth suffers when corruption flourishes

A huge scandal in South Africa has ensnared global companies like McKinsey, SAP, and KPMG. CNN's Richard Quest asks Christine Lagarde about the best way to clean up corruption.

