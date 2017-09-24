Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

NFL preaches unity in response to Trump

Coy Wire, Christine Brennan, and Donté Stallworth discuss the president's battle with the NFL. "If there's one group of people in this country that might have more of a megaphone than Donald Trump, it's probably the NFL," Brennan says.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular