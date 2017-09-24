Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Ravens, Jaguars kneel during national anthem

Players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee during the national anthem at London's Wembley Stadium just days after President Trump suggested they should be fired for doing so.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular