Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

#BendTheKnee: Former NFL player Ovie Mughelli speaks out

Ovie Mughelli played nine seasons in the NFL.He says the players taking a knee aren't disrespecting the flag or the country -- it's about inequality and injustice against black Americans.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular