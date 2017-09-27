Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

These CEOs were pushed out by scandal

Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out, following the company's massive data breach. But he's hardly the first corporate leader ousted by scandal. CNNMoney looks back at some other high profile exits in the wake of embarrassing headlines.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular