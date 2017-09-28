Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Chevron's CEO is leaving as oil industry faces uncertain future
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Facebook, Twitter get final warning on hate speech
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Broke No More: How do you financially prepare for a career change?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Feeling the squeeze? Stop buying brands
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Ford reveals $100,000 F-450 pickup truck
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Relief supplies stuck at Puerto Rico port
by Jordan Malter
@jmalt87
CNN Español's Maria Santana talks with Jose Ayala, Vice President and General Manager of Crowley about the relief supplies that are stuck in shipping containers at the port in Puerto Rico because of problems in the supply chain of fuel and drivers.
Related Videos
02:12
Relief supplies stuck at Puerto Rico port
06:55
Study: Junk election news spread on Twitter
01:24
Hugh Hefner's most memorable TV moments
02:20
These CEOs were pushed out by scandal
01:47
Is Graham-Cassidy bill dead or just on hold?
02:23
Details of GOP tax plan released
Top Videos
03:11
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91
00:50
Ripping apart the new iPhone to see how much it costs
04:09
Russia bought Black Lives Matter ad on Facebook
07:01
Microsoft CEO: I'm a product of the American dream
01:17
Amazon unveils new Alexa devices
02:20
These CEOs were pushed out by scandal
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
How to protect yourself from the Equifax Breach
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, dead at 91
Puerto Rico crisis: What the Jones Act controversy is all about
Trump says he may sign executive order on health care next week