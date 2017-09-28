Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Relief supplies stuck at Puerto Rico port

CNN Español's Maria Santana talks with Jose Ayala, Vice President and General Manager of Crowley about the relief supplies that are stuck in shipping containers at the port in Puerto Rico because of problems in the supply chain of fuel and drivers.

