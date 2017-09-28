Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
The Jones Act has been hurting Puerto Rico for decades
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Chevron's CEO is leaving as oil industry faces uncertain future
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Why is Ikea buying TaskRabbit? Think about it
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Broke No More: How do you financially prepare for a career change?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Feeling the squeeze? Stop buying brands
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Ford reveals $100,000 F-450 pickup truck
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Quest's Profitable Moment
When should CEOs get involved in public policy
Satya Nadella took over Microsoft nearly three years ago. But he never expected to have to take public positions on controversial issues. So how and when should CEOs get involved in the public discourse?
Related Videos
01:45
When should CEOs get involved in public policy
01:42
Economic growth suffers when corruption flourishes
01:43
Corporate America is making a point. Is anyone listening?
01:30
Thailand's economy is at a crossroads
01:08
Why a meeting in Jackson Hole matters
01:34
Are corporations becoming our moral compass?
Top Videos
03:04
Tim Armstrong on fake news
02:53
NFL are ratings still huge
02:12
Relief supplies stuck at Puerto Rico port
03:11
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91
00:50
Ripping apart the new iPhone to see how much it costs
04:09
Russia bought Black Lives Matter ad on Facebook
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
How to protect yourself from the Equifax Breach
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, dead at 91
Roku shares jump more than 50% in trading debut
Russia warns U.S. over treatment of its media outlets