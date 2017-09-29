Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

How to negotiate like a pro

Steph Curry, Michael Phelps and Jimmie Johnson all go to Phil de Picciotto when it comes time for contract negotiations. CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia gets pro tips on how to negotiate your next raise.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular