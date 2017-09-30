Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Stelter: Trump making his race problem worse

Conservative political commentator Andre Bauer and CNN's Brian Stelter get into a heated exchange while discussing President Trump's attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she publicly asked for more aid.

