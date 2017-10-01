Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Newhouse and Hefner, the deaths of two legends

The magazine world is mourning the loss of two media titans. S.I. Newhouse Jr., the longtime publisher of Condé Nast, died Sunday at 89. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at his Playboy Mansion home in Beverly Hills. He was 91.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular