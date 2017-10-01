Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Reporters tell an important story in Puerto Rico

CNN's Leyla Santiago, who was born in Puerto Rico and has been on the ground since Hurricane Maria struck nearly two weeks ago, says journalists have taken choppers to certain areas and have found that they've arrived before first responders.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular