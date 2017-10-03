Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Here's why gun stocks rise after mass shootings

Shares of Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands tend to go up after mass shootings as investors bet that sales will spike. But it's unclear if gun sales will soar now that the NRA-backed President Trump is in office.

