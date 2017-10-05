Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Reports
Consumer watchdog chief wants more scrutiny for Equifax
by Kate Trafecante
@CNNMoney
CFPB Director Richard Cordray tells Christine Romans why the Equifax hack should mean big changes for credit firms.
