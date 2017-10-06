Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Nobel Peace Prize goes to anti-nuclear group

The winner of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize is the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. ICAN received the award for its role in achieving the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

