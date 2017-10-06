Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump administration alters birth control rule

The Trump administration is altering Obamacare's controversial contraceptive mandate, potentially allowing employers leeway to withhold birth control coverage on religious grounds. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

