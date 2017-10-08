Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Jason Aldean opens 'SNL' with Vegas tribute

Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing as the Las Vegas shooting began, did the "Saturday Night Live" cold open with a tribute to the victims and their families by singing Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."

