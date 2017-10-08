Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump 'trolling' journos with fake news talk

Brian Karem says Trump is "punking us" in the press and trying to create distractions. Joanne Lipman says Trump has an "ability to create these memes," but journalists should keep their eyes on the facts.

