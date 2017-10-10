Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Catalonia's Cava boss: Independence would be a disaster

Freixenet's president says it may have to abandon its home in Catalonia if independence from Spain is declared. CNN's Isa Soares reports.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular