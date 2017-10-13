Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

CNNMoney Reports

Arianna Huffington: It's a 'dangerous moment' for tech companies

Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post and Thrive Global, weighs in on the responsibility of media outlets to stop the fake news problem, saying "we need to put the public interest above the bottom line."

