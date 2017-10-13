Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

How Trump is upending Obamacare

From an executive order that could destabilize exchanges to stopping the payments to insurance companies that subsidize cheaper plans for low-income people, here's how President Donald Trump is dismantling the Affordable Care Act without congress.

