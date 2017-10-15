Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Starbucks wants to bring you 'good news'

Why is a coffee company doubling up as a media company? Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz its "Upstdanders" series is about telling "emotionally charged, uplifting" stories that the news media doesn't spend enough time on. 

