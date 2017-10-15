Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Harvey Weinstein loses another lawyer

Reporter Janice Min says that a key member of Harvey Weinstein's legal team, Charles Harder, is no longer working with him. Harder had previously threatened to sue The New York Times over its reporting about Weinstein.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular