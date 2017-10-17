Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

How Richard Branson almost got conned

Billionaire Richard Branson says someone pretending to be head of the U.K. Ministry of Defence asked for ransom money to help free a kidnapped British diplomat.

