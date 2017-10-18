Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Romans' Numeral

Remembering the worst day in stock market history

On "Black Monday" in 1987, the Dow plunged 22.6%, still the biggest one-day percentage drop in history. Christine Romans describes the panic of that day on Wall Street, and looks at whether it could ever happen again.

