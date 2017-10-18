Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Cuban to Mavs players: Let's 'control the message' on protests

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban explains to CNN's Dylan Byers the "different circumstances" between the NFL and NBA in the wake of national anthem protests, and how he's addressing the protests with the Dallas Mavericks.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular