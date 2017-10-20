Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Richard Branson: I should be in space in six months

For the first time since the deadly 2014 crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, billionaire Richard Branson tells CNN's Poppy Harlow his company will be in space in 16 weeks and Branson will be in space in six months.

