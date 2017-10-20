Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

What we've learned from the Harvey Weinstein scandal

CNN's Richard Quest, Laurie Segall, Poppy Harlow and Brian Stelter discuss the pervasiveness of sexual misconduct in Hollywood and Silicon Valley and what can be done to protect sexual harassment victims.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular