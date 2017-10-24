Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Reports
Real estate mogul: Trump's tax plan is great for rich entrepreneurs
by Kate Trafecante
@CNNMoney
Fellow real estate developer Don Peebles tells Christine Romans why Trump's proposed tax plan will be a boon for those in the top 1%.
Related Videos
01:20
Timberlake returns to Super Bowl 2018
01:53
Real estate mogul: Trump's tax plan is great for rich entrepreneurs
01:24
Trump explains why he tweets
00:57
Bill O'Reilly on sexual misconduct: It's all crap
09:12
What we've learned from the Harvey Weinstein scandal
03:45
Lawmakers try to end silence on abuse claims
Top Videos
01:53
Real estate mogul: Trump's tax plan is great for rich entrepreneurs
01:20
Timberlake returns to Super Bowl 2018
03:16
How broken luggage led to travel innovation
04:52
Richard Branson: I should be in space in six months
02:16
Fox gave O'Reilly contract after $32 million settlement
01:24
Trump explains why he tweets
Most Popular
Bill O'Reilly 'mad at God' over sexual misconduct allegations
ESPN ends Barstool Sports talk show after just one episode
Entering central London will now cost some drivers $28