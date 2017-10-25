Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

NAACP warns black passengers about American Airlines

The NAACP has issued an advisory, saying it has noticed "a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers specific to American Airlines" and advised travelers to exercise caution.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular