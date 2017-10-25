Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

The 32-year-old trying to revamp Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has vowed to destroy extremist ideologies and return to a more moderate Islam. CNN looks at the man trying to transform the Kingdom.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular