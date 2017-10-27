Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

The crazy, true story of Nixon and the basic income

Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are talking up the idea of a universal basic income. But the American history of the basic income goes back decades and includes Richard Nixon and a bizarre, centuries-old British experiment.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular