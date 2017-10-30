Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Spacey apologizes after sexual misconduct claim

Actor Anthony Rapp has accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14, Buzzfeed reported.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular