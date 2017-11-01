Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Vic Firth: Inspiring would-be drummers online
Musical instrument manufacturers are operating in a market that's resoundingly flat. Drumstick manufacturer Vic Firth is using its legacy and creativity to get a new generation of customers interested in drumming, by investing in music tutorials.
