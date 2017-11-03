Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Working Nation

Diane Von Furstenberg: My mother's Holocaust experience shaped me

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg says she's in her third act. She sits down with CNN's Poppy Harlow to talk about how her mother's experience as a Holocaust survivor shaped her life.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular