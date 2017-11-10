Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Trump's false 'biggest cuts ever' claim

CNN's Jake Tapper, in partnership with FactCheck.org, looks at a claim President Trump has repeatedly made about his tax plan. More at FactCheck.org

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular