Epic antitrust battles in U.S. history
by Alice Kantor
@CNNMoney
Microsoft, At&T, Cigna, Kodak: The U.S. government has fought some of the country's largest companies in order to protect fair market competition. CNN takes you through that epic history.
03:01
Epic antitrust battles in U.S. history
02:04
AT&T CEO speaks out on the Time Warner deal
00:51
Bannon compares Moore, Trump WaPo stories
02:03
The controversial history of Roy Moore
01:18
Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct
02:53
#MeToo: Anita Hill: 'Every woman's voice has value'
01:53
4.1% unemployment, lowest in 17 years
02:59
What's in the GOP proposed tax plan
07:20
How the GOP tax plan could help Donald Trump
02:52
The 'bull' behind the estate tax repeal
03:44
Here's how pricey razors led to innovation in men's grooming
01:26
Trump to face APEC leaders on trade
AT&T's battle with Trump administration could enter rare territory
Louis C.K. movie release halted following misconduct allegations
What's in the Senate Republicans' tax bill