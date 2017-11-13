Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

New Barbie wears a hijab

Mattel released its new Barbie doll at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit. It's modeled after Ibtihaj Muhammad, the bronze medal-winning U.S. Olympic fencer.

