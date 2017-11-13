Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

Salesforce CEO on equality: 'We're at a precipice'

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that even after spending $6 million to ensure gender equality in pay the company is not done and says "we have a very significant issue regarding pay equality."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular