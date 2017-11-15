Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Who is Robert Mugabe?

Robert Mugabe, the president of Zimbabwe and Africa's longest serving leader, is in the throes of a political battle to stay in power. CNN looks at what you need to know about him.

