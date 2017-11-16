Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Why Bill Ackman is taking on ADP
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Fresh Money
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Norway's $1 trillion pension fund wants out of oil stocks
Investing
Economy
Sectors
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Markets Now
Romans’ Numeral
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Revenge porn will soon be a crime in New York City
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
How to make money from the photos on your phone
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
The self-sailing boats surveying our oceans for clues about climate change
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Burberry shares plummet as overhaul plans fall flat
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Al Franken accuser blames our culture
Leeann Tweeden, who said she was sexually assaulted by Sen. Al Franken, says that our culture is part of the problem, and the first step toward change is for the people doing the abusing coming forward.
Related Videos
01:24
Al Franken accuser blames our culture
01:50
What you need to know about the CFPB
02:32
Old Vic theater uncovers Kevin Spacey allegations
01:58
Moment Da Vinci painting sold for $450 million
01:15
WaPo: Two more women accuse Moore
02:06
Watch Fox News host contradict colleagues on Uranium One deal
Top Videos
01:58
Moment Da Vinci painting sold for $450 million
01:50
Newly discovered exoplanet could support life
01:50
What you need to know about the CFPB
:17:33
Can tech bring jobs back to a factory town?
02:06
Fox News hosts diverge on Uranium One deal
00:46
Three simple ways to pay off credit card debt
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
House vote on taxes: Here's what's in the bill Republicans just passed
Get ready to meet 'The Beast:' Tesla's semi-truck rolls out tonight
Bankrupt Toys "R" Us wants to pay $16 million in executive bonuses