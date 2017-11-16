Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Al Franken accuser blames our culture

Leeann Tweeden, who said she was sexually assaulted by Sen. Al Franken, says that our culture is part of the problem, and the first step toward change is for the people doing the abusing coming forward.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular