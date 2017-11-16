Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest's Profitable Moment

Bike sharing in China highlights hurdles of doing business

Bike sharing initially boomed in China. But now, the industry is crowded, disorganized, and facing regulation. CNN's Richard Quest reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular