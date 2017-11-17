Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Saudi central banker: Corruption crackdown will 'pay off'

Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, the head of Saudi Arabia's central bank, says an anti-corruption campaign that has ensnared some of the kingdom's top business leaders will help provide "stability" for investors.

