Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

AT&T CEO: Sale of CNN a 'non-starter'

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson criticizes the Justice Department's decision to file a lawsuit to block AT&T's takeover of Time Warner, the parent company off CNN.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular