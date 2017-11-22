Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest's Profitable Moment

How Zimbabwe moves on from Mugabe's legacy

Robert Mugabe is widely blamed for the Zimbabwe's economic collapse. Now that he's resigned, CNN's Richard Quest looks at how the country can move on to reclaim its economic health.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular