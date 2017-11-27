Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Prince Harry & Meghan: The ring and the romance

Britain's Prince Harry and the American actor Meghan Markle have announced their engagement. The prince proposed earlier in the month with a diamond ring on a gold band.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular