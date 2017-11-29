Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

The glitch that stole Christmas?

A software glitch at American Airlines means that thousands of flights in December don't have pilots to fly them. Richard Quest speaks to Capt. Dennis Tajer from the Allied Pilots Association.

