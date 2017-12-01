Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Jessica Alba: 'It's necessary' to have more women leaders

Actress Jessica Alba co-founded the Honest Company in 2011 and has grown the company into a multimillion dollar business. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why she is committed to getting more women into leadership roles at the company.

