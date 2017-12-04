Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

CVS-Aetna merger could transform health care industry

CVS's deal to buy Aetna for $69 billion could transform the health care industry, allowing customers to get more health care at the pharmacy. But it will need to clear a government regulatory review first.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular